GSK (GSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed at $36.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 3.48% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 5.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.63 billion, up 4.42% from the year-ago period.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $37.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.54% and -6.64%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower within the past month. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GSK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.85, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

