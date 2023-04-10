GSK (GSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed at $37.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had gained 13.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, down 22.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.55 billion, down 34.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $35.81 billion, which would represent changes of +1.16% and -9.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GSK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.59, so we one might conclude that GSK is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

