GSK (GSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GSK (GSK) closed at $33.59, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 5.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

GSK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, down 22.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.55 billion, down 34.8% from the prior-year quarter.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $35.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.16% and -9.81%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.17% lower. GSK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GSK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.36, so we one might conclude that GSK is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

