GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $37.28, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had gained 7.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.63 billion, up 4.42% from the year-ago period.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $37.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.54% and -6.64%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. GSK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GSK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.72.

Investors should also note that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.98 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK)

Zacks Investment Research

