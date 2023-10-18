GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GSK (GSK) closed at $36.29, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.34% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

The drug developer's shares have seen a decrease of 2.16% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 2.87% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GSK in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 1, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.07, reflecting a 1.83% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.72 billion, reflecting a 5.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.79 per share and a revenue of $36.88 billion, indicating changes of +9.54% and -7.12%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. GSK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, GSK is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.97, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

