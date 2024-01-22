GSK (GSK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

GSK (GSK) ended the recent trading session at $39.53, demonstrating a -0.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 7.27% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GSK in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 17.19% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.79 billion, indicating a 13.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GSK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GSK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.43 of its industry.

We can also see that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

