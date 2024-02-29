GSK (GSK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, GSK (GSK) reached $41.90, with a -1.04% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 7.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GSK in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 1.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.99 billion, indicating a 6.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.04 per share and a revenue of $39.76 billion, representing changes of +4.66% and +5.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GSK. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.87% higher. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, GSK is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.41.

We can additionally observe that GSK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry stood at 1.54 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

