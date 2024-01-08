GSK (GSK) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

GSK (GSK) ended the recent trading session at $39.64, demonstrating a +1.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.2%.

Shares of the drug developer witnessed a gain of 9.1% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 6.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GSK in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 31, 2024. In that report, analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.72 billion, up 12.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, GSK is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, GSK is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.21.

We can also see that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

