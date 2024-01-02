GSK (GSK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

GSK (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $37.51, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.57% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.64%.

Shares of the drug developer witnessed a gain of 1.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GSK in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 21.88% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.69 billion, showing a 11.89% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GSK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.86, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.