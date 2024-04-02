GSK (GSK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

GSK (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $41.79, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had lost 0.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GSK in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.99 billion, up 6.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $39.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.4% and +5.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.51% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. GSK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GSK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.46 for its industry.

It's also important to note that GSK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

