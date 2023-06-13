GSK (GSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GSK (GSK) closed at $34.64, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 6.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GSK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.41 billion, down 3.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $35.88 billion, which would represent changes of +5.78% and -9.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher. GSK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GSK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.83, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

