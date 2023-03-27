GSK (GSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed at $35.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had lost 0.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $0.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.55 billion, down 34.8% from the year-ago period.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $35.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.16% and -9.81%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.03% lower. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GSK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.07.

Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

