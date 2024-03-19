GSK (GSK) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with GSK (GSK) standing at $42.32, reflecting a +0.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had gained 0.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.13% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of GSK will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.95, showcasing a 5.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.99 billion, indicating a 6.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.03 per share and a revenue of $39.82 billion, indicating changes of +4.4% and +5.51%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for GSK. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower. Currently, GSK is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GSK is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.12.

Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK)

