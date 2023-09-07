GSK (GSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed at $34.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 2.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

GSK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.63 billion, up 4.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $37.07 billion, which would represent changes of +10.69% and -6.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% lower. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GSK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.45.

Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

