GSK (GSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GSK (GSK) closed at $36.91, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 4.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.55 billion, down 34.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $35.81 billion, which would represent changes of +1.73% and -9.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.7% higher. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GSK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.53, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.