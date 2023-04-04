GSK (GSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed at $36.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 4.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, down 22.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.55 billion, down 34.8% from the year-ago period.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $35.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.16% and -9.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GSK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.43, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

