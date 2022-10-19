GSK (GSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $31.31, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had gained 2.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.1 billion, down 35.23% from the year-ago period.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $32.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.08% and -30.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.02% lower. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GSK has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.21, so we one might conclude that GSK is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.25 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



