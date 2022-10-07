GSK (GSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $30.11, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 4.79% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GSK as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, down 17.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.78 billion, down 29.86% from the prior-year quarter.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.97% and -26.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.2% lower. GSK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GSK has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.16, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.