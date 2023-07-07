GSK (GSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed at $33.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 1.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.49 billion, down 2.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $36.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.07% and -9.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher within the past month. GSK is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, GSK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.56, so we one might conclude that GSK is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

