GSK (GSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GSK (GSK) closed at $34.62, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had lost 0.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GSK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.41 billion, down 3.41% from the year-ago period.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $35.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.78% and -9.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher within the past month. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note GSK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.54, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

