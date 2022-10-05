GSK (GSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

GSK (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $30.41, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 2.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.78 billion, down 29.86% from the year-ago period.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.97% and -26.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.2% lower. GSK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GSK has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.95, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



