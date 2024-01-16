GSK (GSK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, GSK (GSK) reached $39.88, with a -0.55% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.

The the stock of drug developer has risen by 9.98% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GSK in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 31, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.78, reflecting a 21.88% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.72 billion, indicating a 12.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GSK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower within the past month. GSK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GSK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.34 of its industry.

Investors should also note that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

