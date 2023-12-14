GSK (GSK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

GSK (GSK) closed the latest trading day at $36.98, indicating a +0.65% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

The drug developer's shares have seen an increase of 6.59% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 7.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GSK in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, up 23.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.69 billion, indicating a 11.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.90 per share and a revenue of $37.49 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.72% and -5.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for GSK. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher within the past month. At present, GSK boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, GSK is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.45.

It's also important to note that GSK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

