GSK (GSK) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

GSK (GSK) closed the latest trading day at $36.67, indicating a +0.25% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

The drug developer's shares have seen a decrease of 2.06% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 2.91% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GSK in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.83%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.72 billion, showing a 5.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $36.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.54% and -7.12%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for GSK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.44% upward. GSK presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GSK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.2.

One should further note that GSK currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK)

