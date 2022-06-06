GSK Gets FDA Nod for Measles, Mumps & Rubella Vaccine, Priorix

GSK plc GSK announced that the FDA has approved Priorix (Measles, Mumps and Rubella Vaccine, Live) for active immunization for the prevention of measles, mumps and rubella (“MMR”) in individuals 12 months of age and older.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), people should get an MMR vaccine as measles, mumps and rubella are acute and highly-contagious viral diseases

Per the press release, Priorix is scheduled to be on the agenda for the June CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting.

The safety of Priorix was investigated across six studies in 12,151 participants who received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Priorix can be administered as a first dose followed by a second one. The vaccine can also be administered as a second dose for individuals who have previously received the first dose of another MMR-containing vaccine.

Following the latest FDA nod, Priorix is now likely to be available in the United States for the first time, giving healthcare professionals another MMR vaccine choice in the country.

Till date, more than 800 million doses of Priorix have been distributed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

We note that the approval of Priorix will boost GSK’s vaccine portfolio. The company already boasts of a strong portfolio of vaccines approved for various indications.

In the first quarter of 2022, vaccine sales gained 36% at constant exchange rate, mainly driven by strong demand recovery in Shingrix (shingles vaccines) sales.

In 2022, GSK expects vaccine sales to grow at low-teens percentage points, excluding pandemic solutions.

Last week, GSK entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held company, Affinivax, Inc., for an upfront payment of $2.1 billion. GSK will also pay up to $1.2 billion in potential development milestones. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

With the acquisition, GSK is looking to boost its vaccines pipeline and get access to a new, potentially disruptive technology to build a strong portfolio of innovative vaccines and specialty medicines.

