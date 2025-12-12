GSK Gets FDA Nod for Blujepa in Uncomplicated Urogenital Gonorrhea

GSK plc GSK announced that the FDA has approved its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval for its oral antibiotic Blujepa (gepotidacin) for treating uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea (uGC) in adult and pediatric patients.

The regulatory body has now approved Blujepa as an oral option for adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and above weighing at least 45 kg who have limited or no alternative options for the treatment of uGC, which is caused by susceptible strains of Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

The latest nod for Blujepa marks the approval of a first new class of antibiotic for gonorrhea in more than 30 years. Blujepa also provides a new oral alternative to existing injectable treatments for patients with gonorrhea in the United States.

The FDA approved Blujepa for treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in female adults and pediatric patients in March 2025.

GSK’s Price Performance

Year to date, shares of GSK have gained 44.6% compared with the industry’s 18.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Latest Nod to GSK’s Blujepa

Gonorrhea is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which has been identified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified the infection as an urgent public health threat.

The above sNDA was based on positive data from the phase III EAGLE-1 study, which showed that treatment with Blujepa was non-inferior to standard of care combination treatment for gonorrhea (intramuscular ceftriaxone plus oral azithromycin).

The results also reinforced Blujepa’s safety and tolerability, as no serious drug-related side effects were observed.

In August 2025, the FDA accepted and granted priority review to GSK’s sNDA for Blujepa as an oral treatment of uGC.

Blujepa has been developed by GSK with part-funding from the U.S. government.

In 2025, GSK had set a target to launch five new products/line extensions, including Blenrep, depemokimab (severe asthma and CRSwNP), Nucala for COPD, Penmenvy and Blujepa. Of these, Penmenvy, Blujepa, Blenrep and Nucala for COPD are already approved in the United States with the FDA decision on depemokimab expected before year-end.

