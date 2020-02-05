GSK fourth-quarter profit misses estimates, initiates plan to split into two

Feb 5 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc'sGSK.L quarterly profit fell short of analysts' expectations on Wednesday, and the drugmaker said it has begun its planned split into two companies following the merger of its over-the-counter products into a venture with Pfizer.

Sales rose 11% to 8.90 billion pounds ($11.62 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31 at constant currency, while adjusted earnings were 24.8 pence per share.

Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter earnings of 25.8 pence on turnover of 9 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus of 15 analysts.

($1 = 0.7662 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.