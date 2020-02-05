GSK fourth-quarter profit misses estimates, initiates plan to split into two

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

GlaxoSmithKline Plc's quarterly profit fell short of analysts' expectations on Wednesday, and the drugmaker said it has begun its planned split into two companies following the merger of its over-the-counter products into a venture with Pfizer.

Sales rose 11% to 8.90 billion pounds ($11.62 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31 at constant currency, while adjusted earnings were 24.8 pence per share.

Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter earnings of 25.8 pence on turnover of 9 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus of 15 analysts.

($1 = 0.7662 pounds)

