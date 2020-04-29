GSK first-quarter profit beats on steady demand for Shingrix

GSK

GlaxoSmithKline's first-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday and the British drugmaker maintained its forecast for 2020 as demand for its blockbuster shingles vaccine grew.

Turnover rose 19% to 9.09 billion pounds ($11.26 billion) in the three months ended March 31 from a year earlier, while adjusted earnings were 37.7 pence per share.

Analysts on average expected first-quarter adjusted earnings of 31.5 pence per share and sales of 8.75 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus of 13 analysts.

Rival AstraZeneca AZN.L also kept its 2020 forecast and beat quarterly expectations earlier in the day as it got a boost from stockpiling during the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8070 pounds)

