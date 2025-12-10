BioTech

GSK: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To GSK'227

December 10, 2025 — 02:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that its B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate GSK'227, now referred to by its International Nonproprietary Name, risvutatug rezetecan, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer. The ODD was supported by preliminary clinical data showing durable responses in patients with extensive stage SCLC who were treated with risvutatug rezetecan in the phase I ARTEMIS-001 clinical trial.

The company said the designation follows the recent announcement that risvutatug rezetecan was granted ODD from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of pulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma, a category of cancer that includes SCLC.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.