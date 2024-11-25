News & Insights

Markets
GSK

GSK :FDA Accepts Blenrep Combination For Review In Treatment Of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

November 25, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) in combinations with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (BorDex [BVd]) and pomalidomide plus dexamethasone (PomDex [BPd]) for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of 23 July 2025.

The application is based on results from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 phase III trials, which both met their primary endpoints, showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) for the belantamab mafodotin combinations compared to standard of care triplet combinations in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

This is the sixth major regulatory filing acceptance this year for belantamab mafodotin combinations in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma based on the results of the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 trials, GSK said in a statement.

In 2024, belantamab mafodotin combinations have been accepted for review in the European Union, Japan (with priority review), United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland (with priority review for DREAMM-8). In China, the National Medical Products Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for belantamab mafodotin in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, as well as priority review for the regulatory application based on the results of DREAMM-7.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.