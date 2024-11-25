GSK :FDA Accepts Blenrep Combination For Review In Treatment Of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) in combinations with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (BorDex [BVd]) and pomalidomide plus dexamethasone (PomDex [BPd]) for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of 23 July 2025.

The application is based on results from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 phase III trials, which both met their primary endpoints, showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) for the belantamab mafodotin combinations compared to standard of care triplet combinations in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

This is the sixth major regulatory filing acceptance this year for belantamab mafodotin combinations in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma based on the results of the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 trials, GSK said in a statement.

In 2024, belantamab mafodotin combinations have been accepted for review in the European Union, Japan (with priority review), United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland (with priority review for DREAMM-8). In China, the National Medical Products Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for belantamab mafodotin in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, as well as priority review for the regulatory application based on the results of DREAMM-7.

