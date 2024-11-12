News & Insights

GSK Executives Acquire Shares Suggesting Growth Confidence

GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GSK plc has announced that key executives, including CEO Emma Walmsley and CFO Julie Brown, have acquired ordinary shares under the company’s Share Reward Plan. The transactions took place on November 11, 2024, at a price of £13.9893 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This move may signal confidence in the company’s growth prospects and could be of interest to investors tracking insider activities.

