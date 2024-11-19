News & Insights

GSK Executives Acquire ADSs, Aligning Interests with Shareholders

November 19, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GSK plc has announced the acquisition of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) by Dr Hal Barron, a Non-Executive Director, and James Ford, SVP and Group General Counsel, as part of their respective savings plans through dividend reinvestment. The transactions took place on November 15, 2024, at the New York Stock Exchange, with ADSs priced at $33.35. This move reflects GSK’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

