News & Insights

GSK

GSK employees to escalate strike action in June - union

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 08, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 3 and background in 4

June 8 (Reuters) - UK's labour union Unite on Thursday said hundreds of GSK GSK.L workers would, in June, escalate an ongoing strike over a pay dispute.

Employees of the British drugmaker went on strike last month, having turned down the company's "significantly below inflation rate pay offer" of a 6% increase and a one-off lump sum of 1,300 pounds ($1,619.41).

The first strike this month will be held on June 9, Unite said, at all six GSK sites - Barnard Castle, Irvine, Montrose, Ware, Worthing and Ulverston.

GSK did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8028 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.