GSK employees to escalate strike action in June - union

June 8 (Reuters) - UK's labour union Unite on Thursday said hundreds of GSK GSK.L workers would, in June, escalate an ongoing strike over a pay dispute.

Employees of the British drugmaker went on strike last month, having turned down the company's "significantly below inflation rate pay offer" of a 6% increase and a one-off lump sum of 1,300 pounds ($1,619.41).

The first strike this month will be held on June 9, Unite said, at all six GSK sites - Barnard Castle, Irvine, Montrose, Ware, Worthing and Ulverston.

GSK did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8028 pounds)

