GSK: EMA Accepts Filing For Bexsero Single-Dose Booster In Adolescents

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted its submission to update the label for Bexsero, aiming to include a single-dose booster for individuals aged 10 years and older who were previously vaccinated in infancy.

Invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) is a rare but severe illness caused by Neisseria meningitidis, with a fatality rate ranging from 4-20%. Survivors can face long-term complications, and adolescents and young adults represent a second peak in incidence, often linked to close-contact behaviors such as kissing, sharing drinks, and communal living.

The submission is supported by a Phase 3b, open-label, multi-centre study in participants aged 10-20 years who had received the full infant vaccination series. Results showed that a single booster dose effectively enhanced immune responses in this age group. Full data will be presented at the 25th International Pathogenic Neisseria Conference (IPNC) in September.

Bexsero (4CMenB) is registered in 61 countries and included in 15 infant immunization programs and 3 adolescent programs across Europe. Since 2015, approximately 138 million doses have been distributed globally, underscoring its established role in meningitis B prevention.

If approved, the booster could strengthen adolescent protection and reduce IMD burden in regions with established infant MenB programs, reinforcing GSK's vaccine portfolio and public health impact.

GSK has traded between $36.19 and $61.70 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's (July 17, 2026) trading at $51.76, down 1.91%. During afterhours trading, the stock is at $51.80, up 0.08%.

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