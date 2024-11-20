GSK Drug for Rare Disease-Related Itch Meets Goal in Phase III Study

GSK plc GSK announced positive headline data from the phase III GLISTEN study, which is evaluating its investigational targeted inhibitor of the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT), linerixibat, for treating adult patients with cholestatic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

The global GLISTEN study met its primary endpoint by showing that treatment with linerixibat led to a statistically significant improvement in monthly itch score as compared with placebo over 24 weeks.

Per management, if successfully developed, linerixibat has the potential to become the first therapy indicated for treating itch associated with PBC globally.

More on GSK's GLISTEN Study

The preliminary safety data from the ongoing GLISTEN study were similar to those seen in previous studies on linerixibat.

Full data from the GLISTEN study is expected to be presented at a medical conference in the future.

Cholestatic pruritus (relentless itch) is one of the most common symptoms of PBC, a rare autoimmune disease that might lead to liver failure.

Per the press release, by the year 2030, patients diagnosed with PBC will reach 510,000 globally and over 240,000 people will experience relentless itch, for which there is currently no cure.

Other Players in the PBC Market

Given the high unmet medical need, a few other companies are also developing treatments for PBC, as there remains a high unmet medical need.

In August 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Gilead Sciences’ GILD seladelpar for the treatment of PBC, in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), in adults who have had an inadequate response to UDCA, or as monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate UDCA.

The candidate was approved under the brand name Livdelzi.

Seladelpar was added to GILD’s portfolio/pipeline through the acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. for $4.3 billion in March 2024. The approval of Livdelzi strengthened GILD’s liver disease portfolio.

Small biotech Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is developing its pipeline candidate, volixibat, also an oral IBAT inhibitor, for the treatment of PBC.

The phase IIb VANTAGE study is currently evaluating MIRM’s volixibat for treating PBC.

In June 2024, Mirum announced positive interim data from the VANTAGE study, which showed that treatment with volixibat led to statistically significant improvement in pruritus as well as meaningful reductions in serum bile acids and also an improvement in fatigue.

