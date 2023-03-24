GSK Disagrees With Ruling By California State Court - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GSK PLC (GSK.L, GSK) issued a statement as response to Sargon ruling by the California state court in respect of the Goetz case. The company noted that the scientific consensus is that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer.

GSK PLC said the Zantac or ranitidine litigation is still at an early stage and the Court decision relates only to the question of whether the plaintiff's experts can testify at trial in the Goetz case.

