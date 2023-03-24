GSK disagrees with California court ruling on Zantac litigation, shares down 4%

Adds shares down

March 24 (Reuters) - GSK Plc GSK.L said on Friday it "respectfully disagrees" with a ruling by a California state court in litigation related to claims that the company's heartburn drug, Zantac, caused cancer.

The London-listed shares of the company were down about 4% as of 1020 GMT.

