GSK disagrees with California court ruling on Zantac litigation, shares down 4%

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 24, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - GSK Plc GSK.L said on Friday it "respectfully disagrees" with a ruling by a California state court in litigation related to claims that the company's heartburn drug, Zantac, caused cancer.

The London-listed shares of the company were down about 4% as of 1020 GMT.

