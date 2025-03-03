News & Insights

Markets
GSK

GSK: Depemokimab Shows Significant Improvements For CRSwNP Patients In Phase III Trials

March 03, 2025 — 02:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK.L, GSK) announced that Depemokimab demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps or CRSwNP in phase III trials.

The ANCHOR-1 and ANCHOR-2 trials revealed that Depemokimab, administered twice yearly, led to reductions in nasal polyp size and obstruction compared to placebo. Additionally, a pooled analysis of the two trials showed improvements (reductions) from baseline versus placebo.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is caused by inflammation of the nasal lining that can lead to soft tissue growths, known as nasal polyps. People with CRSwNP experience symptoms such as nasal obstruction, loss of smell, facial pain, sleep disturbance, infections and nasal discharge that can significantly affect their emotional and physical well-being.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.