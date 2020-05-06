GSK

GSK declines to comment on report it is selling $3.4 bln stake in Hindustan Unilever

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

A spokesman for GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday declined to comment on a report by IFR, saying the British drugmaker was selling a block of shares in Hindustan Unilever worth $3.4 billion on the open market.

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - A spokesman for GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L on Wednesday declined to comment on a report by IFR, saying the British drugmaker was selling a block of shares in Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS worth $3.4 billion on the open market.

In December 2018 GSK agreed to sell malted drink brand Horlicks and other nutrition brands to Unilever ULVR.L for $3.8 billion. At the time it accepted as partial payment a stake in a planned joint venture between GSK's Indian business - whose main product is Horlicks - and Unilever's Indian unit Hindustan Unilever.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Louise Heavens)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More