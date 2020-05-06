GSK declines to comment on report it is selling $3.4 bln stake in Hindustan Unilever

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - A spokesman for GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L on Wednesday declined to comment on a report by IFR, saying the British drugmaker was selling a block of shares in Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS worth $3.4 billion on the open market.

In December 2018 GSK agreed to sell malted drink brand Horlicks and other nutrition brands to Unilever ULVR.L for $3.8 billion. At the time it accepted as partial payment a stake in a planned joint venture between GSK's Indian business - whose main product is Horlicks - and Unilever's Indian unit Hindustan Unilever.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Louise Heavens)

