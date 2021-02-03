GSK, CureVac to develop next-generation COVID-19 vaccines

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L and German biotech firm CureVac 5CV.DE struck a deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.

GSK will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, they said.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.