GSK, CureVac To Develop MRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK, GSK.L) and CureVac N.V. (CVAC) have collaborated to jointly develop next generation mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. They aims to develop a multi-valent candidate vaccine to address emerging variants for pandemic and endemic use.

GSK said that the development program will begin immediately, with the target of introducing the vaccine in 2022.

GSK will also support manufacture of CureVac's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV which is currently in Phase 2b/3 trials. GSK aims to support manufacturing of up to 100 million doses of the vaccine in 2021.

As per the terms of the new collaboration agreement, GSK will be the marketing authorization holder for the next generation vaccine, except in Switzerland, and will have exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the next generation COVID-19 vaccine in all countries with the exception of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

GSK will make an upfront payment of 75 million euros and a further milestone payment of 75 million euros, conditional on the achievement of specific milestones.

