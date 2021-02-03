Markets
CVAC

GSK, CureVac To Develop MRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK, GSK.L) and CureVac N.V. (CVAC) have collaborated to jointly develop next generation mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. They aims to develop a multi-valent candidate vaccine to address emerging variants for pandemic and endemic use.

GSK said that the development program will begin immediately, with the target of introducing the vaccine in 2022.

GSK will also support manufacture of CureVac's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV which is currently in Phase 2b/3 trials. GSK aims to support manufacturing of up to 100 million doses of the vaccine in 2021.

As per the terms of the new collaboration agreement, GSK will be the marketing authorization holder for the next generation vaccine, except in Switzerland, and will have exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the next generation COVID-19 vaccine in all countries with the exception of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

GSK will make an upfront payment of 75 million euros and a further milestone payment of 75 million euros, conditional on the achievement of specific milestones.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVAC GSK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More