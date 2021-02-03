Oil
GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L and German biotech firm CureVac 5CV.DE struck a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.

GSK, which holds a stake in CureVac, will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, they said.

For GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, it marks a fresh attempt to play a relevant role in fighting the pandemic after a COVID-19 alliance with SanofiSASY.PAwas hobbled by development delays and after a similar collaboration with China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals was ended.

