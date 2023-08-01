GSK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GSK plc (Symbol: GSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.90, changing hands as low as $34.88 per share. GSK plc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSK's low point in its 52 week range is $28.47 per share, with $41.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.