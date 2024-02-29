News & Insights

Markets
GSK

GSK Confirms Confidential Settlement With Boyd/Steenvoord

February 29, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods and pharma major GSK plc (GSK) on Thursday confirmed that it has reached a confidential settlement with Boyd/Steenvoord resolving the case that was filed in the California state court.

The trial that was set to begin on April 2 will be dismissed.

Zantac (ranitidine) is a drug for heartburn that has been removed from the markets over allegations that it causes cancer.

"The settlements reflect the Company's desire to avoid the distraction related to protracted litigation. GSK does not admit any liability in the settlements and will continue to vigorously defend itself based on the facts and the science in all other Zantac cases," the company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, GSK shares closed at 1,669.80 pence, down 0.07% in London.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.