GSK completes acquisition of Aiolos Bio for up to $1.4 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 15, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of Aiolos Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory and inflammatory conditions.

GSK will pay $1 billion upfront and up to $400 million in success-based milestone payments.

"In addition, GSK will also be responsible for success-based milestone payments as well as tiered royalties owed to Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd 600276.SS," the group said.

