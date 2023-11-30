News & Insights

US Markets
GSK

GSK CEO says RSV vaccine revenue to top 1 bln pounds in first year

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 30, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote in paragraphs 2 and 3, background in paragraphs 4 and 5

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L CEO Emma Walmsley said on Thursday that the British drugmaker's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was now expected to generate more than 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) in its first year on the market.

The shot, branded as Arexvy "will be more than a billion pounds in its first year, (it) has lots of headroom for growth," Walmsley said, speaking in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Thursday.

GSK previously said full-year 2023 sales for the vaccine would likely be between 900 million pounds and 1 billion pounds following a strong U.S. launch. RSV is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly.

"We’re delighted with the start of our RSV vaccine," she added.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Arexvy for older adults in May and GSK launched it in the U.S. later in the year, ahead of the cold season.

GSK is betting on Arexvy to be its next blockbuster medicine as it grapples with a combination of patent expiries and declining revenue from its current bestsellers by the end of this decade.

($1 = 0.7918 pounds)

(Writing by Ludwig Burger and Michael Erman; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Elaine Hardcastle)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.