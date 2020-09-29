GSK boss says she's optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine next year

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, the world's largest maker of vaccines, said she was optimistic the industry will be able to make an immunisation against COVID-19 widely available next year.

"I share the optimism that we will have solutions next year. The challenge here is getting to the scale that is required," GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said at an online event of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Tuesday.

"Lots of progress has also been made for therapeutics," she added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Franklin Paul)

