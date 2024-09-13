GSK : Blenrep Combination Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Multiple Myeloma In China

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration or NMPA in China has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone or BorDex for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on the interim results of the phase III head-to-head DREAMM-7 trial, which met its primary endpoint, showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) for belantamab mafodotin combined with BorDex compared to daratumumab plus BorDex in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer globally and is generally considered treatable but not curable.There are approximately more than 180,000 new cases of multiple myeloma diagnosed globally each year.

