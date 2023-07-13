News & Insights

Markets
GSK

GSK Begins Shipping Doses Of Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines To US For 2023-24 Flu Season

July 13, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Thursday it has started shipping doses of its quadrivalent influenza vaccines to US healthcare providers and pharmacies in preparation for the 2023-24 flu season.

This immediately follows a licensing and lot-release approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

GSK expects to distribute over 40 million doses of its influenza vaccine to the US market. Both Flulaval Quadrivalent and Fluarix Quadrivalent will be available in a 0.5mL, single-dose, pre-filled syringe, and are indicated for patients six months and older.

CDC recommends an annual flu vaccination for anyone aged six months and older who does not have contraindications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.