GSK Begins Shipping Doses Of Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines To US For 2023-24 Flu Season

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Thursday it has started shipping doses of its quadrivalent influenza vaccines to US healthcare providers and pharmacies in preparation for the 2023-24 flu season.

This immediately follows a licensing and lot-release approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

GSK expects to distribute over 40 million doses of its influenza vaccine to the US market. Both Flulaval Quadrivalent and Fluarix Quadrivalent will be available in a 0.5mL, single-dose, pre-filled syringe, and are indicated for patients six months and older.

CDC recommends an annual flu vaccination for anyone aged six months and older who does not have contraindications.

