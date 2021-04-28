GSK beats profit expectations, to detail separation plan in June
April 28 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L topped analysts' expectations for first-quarter earnings as more people visited clinics for routine shots once COVID-19 curbs eased, adding on Wednesday that plans to split into two were "well underway" with details expected in June.
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases
PREVIEW-Vaccines, management in focus as GSK, AstraZeneca report
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.