GSK beats profit expectations, to detail separation plan in June

April 28 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L topped analysts' expectations for first-quarter earnings as more people visited clinics for routine shots once COVID-19 curbs eased, adding on Wednesday that plans to split into two were "well underway" with details expected in June.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Alexander Smith)

